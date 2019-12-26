Even TV serials are dominated by other language actresses!

Telugu films from 1990's started accepting only outside actresses as leads. There were actresses from other languages even in 1960's but they all did not dominate the Industry without knowing the language.

Even in Telugu TV serials, other language actresses are ruling the roost. Take Top 5 serials of TV and here is the list of the main actresses, from them and their birth place:

Premi Viswanath - Kartheeka Deepam - Kerala

Sujitha - Vadinamma - Kerala

Kavya Sri - Gorintaku - Bengaluru

Mounaragam - Priyanka Jain - Maharastra

Ashika Gopal Padukone - Rajakumari - Bengaluru

Katheeka Deepam gets a TRP of more than 18 TVR daily and Vadinamma gets more than 15 TVR. Looking at the trend, many are commenting that the dubbing artists and even writers will come from other languages, in coming days.