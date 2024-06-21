‘EVOL’ trailer sets high expectations

Ram Yogi Velagapudi, the director and producer behind the upcoming film EVOL, has unveiled an intriguing trailer for his latest project. Titled EVOL, the movie stars Surya Srinivas and Siva Boddu Raju as the male leads, with Jennifer Emmanuel playing the female lead. Positioned as a unique 'reverse love story,' EVOL promises a fresh narrative approach that has piqued audience interest.

Speaking at a press conference held at Prasad Labs, Velagapudi shared that EVOL, produced under Nakshatra Film Labs and Theda Batch Cinema, has wrapped up filming and is set for release soon. The storyline revolves around the dynamics between two friends and blends elements of crime thriller with commercial appeal. Shot in Hyderabad and Vizag, the film's setting adds to its narrative depth and visual allure. The trailer's release has received positive feedback, setting high expectations for its theatrical debut.