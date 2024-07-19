Fan’s gush over Pragya’s stunning appearance

Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently set social media on fire with her latest fashion statement. The star was spotted in a sleek black cutout dress that showcased her toned figure flawlessly. Pragya’s outfit not only highlighted her impeccable style but also demonstrated her confidence in carrying off the daring look with grace.





She completed her ensemble with matching black heels and delicate white earrings. Her open hair added to the overall glamorous vibe, beautifully framing her face. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her stunning appearance, with many taking to social media to praise her fashion game. Pragya’s latest look is a testament to her evolving style and elegance.















