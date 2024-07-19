Live
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
Just In
Fan’s gush over Pragya’s stunning appearance
Highlights
Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently set social media on fire with her latest fashion statement.
Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently set social media on fire with her latest fashion statement. The star was spotted in a sleek black cutout dress that showcased her toned figure flawlessly. Pragya’s outfit not only highlighted her impeccable style but also demonstrated her confidence in carrying off the daring look with grace.
She completed her ensemble with matching black heels and delicate white earrings. Her open hair added to the overall glamorous vibe, beautifully framing her face. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her stunning appearance, with many taking to social media to praise her fashion game. Pragya’s latest look is a testament to her evolving style and elegance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS