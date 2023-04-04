Faria Abdullah's Performance as Kanaka Mahalakshmi in 'Ravanasura' Expected to Win Hearts

Faria Abdullah, the young actress who was seen as Ravi Teja's wife in the theatrical trailer of the highly anticipated action drama Ravanasura, has won hearts with her stunning and endearing appearance in chic dresses and elegant cotton sarees.

Her character, Kanaka Mahalakshmi, in Ravanasura, is expected to impress fans even more with her full-fledged role, which was only briefly glimpsed in the trailer.

In Ravanasura, Faria has beautifully portrayed a character with depth, and it may be her next major breakthrough after Jathi Ratnalu.

Directed by Sudheer Varma, Ravanasura also stars Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, and Sushanth in lead roles, with joint production by Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Works. The film is set to hit theatres on April 7.