- Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate
- Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation
- BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto
- Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2
- Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
- Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
- Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year
- Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent
- Markets sustain winning streak; Sensex jumps over 560 points, Nifty tops 22,300-level
- WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
Faria stuns in sunshine Yellow
As the release of her upcoming Telugu film 'Aa Okkati Adakku' alongside Allari Naresh approaches, Faria Abdullah is leaving no stone unturned in the promotional blitz. Recently, fans were mesmerized by her radiant appearance in a sunshine-yellow saree adorned with delicate pink and yellow floral embroidery.
Complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse, Faria's slim and toned physique stole the spotlight. With subtle makeup highlighting her natural beauty and statement jhumkas adorning her ears, Faria effortlessly exuded elegance and oomph. This vibrant ensemble showcases her impeccable fashion sense, cementing her status as a true fashionista to watch out for!
