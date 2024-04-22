Faria stuns in sunshine Yellow

As the release of her upcoming Telugu film 'Aa Okkati Adakku' alongside Allari Naresh approaches, Faria Abdullah is leaving no stone unturned in the promotional blitz. Recently, fans were mesmerized by her radiant appearance in a sunshine-yellow saree adorned with delicate pink and yellow floral embroidery.





Complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse, Faria's slim and toned physique stole the spotlight. With subtle makeup highlighting her natural beauty and statement jhumkas adorning her ears, Faria effortlessly exuded elegance and oomph. This vibrant ensemble showcases her impeccable fashion sense, cementing her status as a true fashionista to watch out for!



