Just In
Film actor Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly tie the knot in traditional ceremony!
Film Actor Siddharth and actress Aditi Rao Hydari are rumoured to have exchanged vows today at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, located in Telangana's Wanaparthy district.
Film actor Siddharth and actress Aditi Rao Hydari are rumoured to have exchanged vows today at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, located in Telangana's Wanaparthy district. While several Telugu news outlets have confirmed the wedding at this historical temple, neither Siddharth nor Aditi Rao has released an official statement regarding the event.
The couple, who reportedly began their relationship during the filming of "Maha Samudram" in 2021, has been in a live-in relationship for an extended period. Their decision to marry at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple holds significant personal significance for Aditi Rao, as her maternal grandfather was the last ruler of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam. Their family has a longstanding connection to the temple, making it a natural choice for their wedding ceremony.
According to reports, the wedding ceremonies were conducted by purohits from Tamil Nadu, reflecting Siddharth's roots in the state. This marks Aditi Rao's second marriage, following her previous divorce. Siddharth, too, has had a prior marriage, having tied the knot with his lover Meghna in November 2003. However, their marriage reportedly ended in divorce in January 2007.
While details about the wedding remain sparse and neither Siddharth nor Aditi Rao has made an official announcement, the news of their union has generated considerable interest and excitement among fans and the media alike. The picturesque setting of the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple adds a touch of tradition and grandeur to their reported nuptials, underscoring the significance of this milestone in their personal lives.