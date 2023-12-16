First Look of 'Honeymoon Express' unveiled by Akkineni Nagarjuna

'Honeymoon Express' is a new-age romantic comedy with a socially relevant message. 'Honeymoon Express', a surreal romantic comedy, is presented by NRI Entertainments (USA) and produced by New Reel India Entertainments Private Limited. Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel play the lead pair. Starring Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini in key roles, the film is written and directed by Bala Rajasekharuni. Honeymoon Express is a Kalyani Malik musical, produced by KKR and Bala Raj.

Today, the film's first look was unveiled by 'King' Nagarjuna on the sets of Big Boss Telugu 7 in the star's special room.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that he has known Bala for many years as the Dean of Annapurna College of Film & Media. ‘King’ Nagarjuna also mentioned that Bala, with his Hollywood film industry exposure, shared his practical knowledge with Annapurna students and faculty. He also added, “Bala has given professional work opportunities to many students and faculty members of our film school in this film. ‘Honeymoon Express’ is a beautiful blend of entertainment and a strong social message. Kalyani Malik's melodies are quite romantic and catchy. I strongly believe that ‘Honeymoon Express’ will certainly be a super hit!"

Bala Rajasekharuni said, “Working in the Hollywood industry for over two decades, I always longed to make a Telugu Film. Thanks to Mrs. Amala Akkineni for bringing me back to India as the Dean, and encouraging me to enter Tollywood. I thank Nagarjuna Garu for always being a great support to me, and for unveiling the first look of ‘Honeymoon Express’ today. In ‘Honeymoon Express’ I attempted to reinforce family values through entertainment and healthy humor.”The release date will be announced soon.