First single from ‘Bro’ ‘My dear Markandeya’ explains importance of life
Tollywood biggie “Bro” is slated for a grand theatrical release on 28th of this month. The film is special for mega fans as it marks the coming together of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Actor turned Director Samuthirakani is helming the film, which is the official remake of “Vinodhaya Sitham.”
As promised, the makers dropped the first single, “My Dear Markandeya,” from the movie. Thaman’s simple beats nicely complement the beautiful lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Pawan explains the importance of life to Sai Dharam Tej in this song and asks the latter to enjoy life to the fullest extent possible.
Alluring beauty Urvashi Rautela’s sudden entry made it special. The makers didn’t reveal the actress’ presence beforehand, and hence her entry was a surprise factor. TG Vishwa Prasad is backing Bro. Young beauties Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma are playing key roles.