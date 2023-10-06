First Time In India, Movie In Indian Sign Language

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is set to enthral the audience across the country with his maiden Pan India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed ambitiously by Vamsee, the film is produced on a large scale by Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, who delivered Pan India blockbusters The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The successful producer is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable for everyone associated with it. Spending extravagantly on promotions, the producer gives his suggestions to build excitement for the movie.



The movie's theatrical trailer was unveiled recently in a grand event in Mumbai that Ravi Teja also attended. The makers released an Indian sign language trailer with an anchor narrating the content in the clip. This is the first trailer in India released in sign language. Along with the other trailers, the sign language trailer also got an overwhelming response.

Reaching out to more audiences and demonstrating inclusivity, the producer announced the movie's release in Indian sign languages on October 20th. Tiger Nageswara Rao became the first Indian movie released in the ISL language. This, indeed, is a welcome change in Indian cinema.

The makers are going all-out to promote the movie. They have bigger plans for the next set of promotions.

GV Prakash Kumar scored the music, and the makers have released two songs. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are the heroines in the film.

The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on October 19th for Dussehra.