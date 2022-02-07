Gam Gam Ganesha: Anand Devarakonda Announces His Next Movie

Tollywood's young hero Anand Devarakonda who entered the film industry with the help of his brother Vijay is now carving his own niche with his amazing screen presence and unique story selection. He is also in the best phase of his career as his kitty is filled with a couple of interesting projects. Off late, he announced his new project and also shared the formal pooja ceremony pics on the social media page…



Anand dropped the pooja event pics on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "Coming at you with all guns blazing. Make way for a king sized entertainment with #GamGamGanesha directed by @theudayshetty ACTION FESTIVAL BEGINS".

The film is titled as Gam Gam Ganesha and will be directed by Uday Shetty. It will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hylife Entertainments banner. Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the tunes while the other details of cast and crew will be out soon…

Here are the pooja event pics of the Gam Gam Ganesha movie… Along with the first clapboard, the lead actor Anand is seen will all the crew members of this movie in the pics. The shooting will begin soon!

Speaking about the other projects of Anand, he completed the shooting of the Highway movie. It is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan and is produced by Venkat Talari under the Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies and Northstar Entertainment banners. This movie has Saiyami Kher and Manasa Radhakrishnan as the lead actresses.