‘Game On’ team expresses their confidence at the film’s pre-release event

In the upcoming action thriller "Game On," set to release on February 2nd, Geetanand and Neha Solanki take center stage in impactful roles. Produced by Ravi Kasturi under Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, and presented by Sakshi Ravi (Sai Lakshmi Talari), the film has garnered attention with a well-received teaser, trailer, and songs.

A grand pre-game event was recently organized, attended by notable figures such as producer Vivek Kuchibotla and actor Siva Balaji. Neha Solanki expressed her gratitude, praising co-star Geetanand and cinematographer Arvind for their contributions to the film's visual appeal. The journey, marked by challenges and triumphs, has instilled a sense of pride in the entire team.

Siva Balaji, after watching pilot scenes, commended Geetanand's performance, giving credit to director Dayanandh and cinematographer Arvind for their outstanding work. Director Dayanandh extended his thanks to everyone for the overwhelming response to the film's trailer, acknowledging the support of his parents and producer Ravi Kasturi.

Geetanand, expressing confidence in the film, thanked supporters for their encouragement and highlighted the unique psychological real-time game concept, a first in Telugu cinema. With the film gearing up for release, the team, including Kumar, Suresh, Kireeti, and others, anticipates a successful venture into the world of "Game On."