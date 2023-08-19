‘Gandarabai’ song from ‘Skanda’: A thumping mass number

Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela starrer “Skanda” has good buzz among the audiences. Boyapati Sreenu, who has a knack for delivering mass masala entertainers, is directing this action drama after the blockbuster “Akhanda.” The movie is currently in the post-production stage.

As promised, the makers dropped the second single, “Gandarabai.” The song is a perfect dance number with Thaman mark thumping beats. Ram and Sreeleela are top-class dancers, and their amazing dance moves in this song are a feast to watch. Ananth Sriram penned the lyrics for this mass folklore song, and it is sung by Nakash Aziz and Soujanya in an energetic manner.

Prem Rakshit master is the choreographer. Srinivasaa Chitturi, who earlier produced Ram’s The Warriorr, is bankrolling Skanda under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 15.