Ganesh Chaturthi goes eco-friendly in Tollywood

Ranga Reddy: Tollywood film actors Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and Nithin with their families celebrated eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi at their residences.

Tollywood film actor Chiranjeevi was captured celebrating the festival along with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana at his residence. Mohan Babu celebrated the festival along with his wife Manchu Nirmala Devi, daughter Laxmi Prasanna, son Vishnu and daughter-in-law Veronica.

The newly-wed actor Nithin was seen performing Ganesh puja with his wife Shalini at their residence.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity also celebrated eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. They installed the idols of Lord Ganesh at their residences and performed prayers.