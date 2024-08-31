Live
Ganesh Master releases energetic song from ‘Pranayagodari’
The upcoming film Pranayagodari, directed by PL Vignesh and produced by Paramalla Lingaiah, is garnering significant attention with its fresh content and innovative approach.
This unique feel-good entertainer stars Sadan and Priyanka Prasad in the lead roles.
Recent promotional materials, including glimpses, posters, and songs, have received a positive response. The latest addition to the film's promotion is a new song titled "Gu..Guggu," which was released by prominent choreographer Ganesh Master. Scored by Markandeya, the song features energetic beats and an engaging composition that promises to make audiences tap their feet. Bhargavi Pillai’s vocals add charm to the track, while the lyrics by Markandeya appeal to both the masses and the youth.
Ganesh Master expressed his enthusiasm for the song, stating, “I have released a special song called ‘Gu..Guggu’ from Pranayagodari. The song is excellent, with impressive hook steps. I hope everyone supports this movie and wish it great success.”
The film is currently in post-production, with its release date to be announced soon.