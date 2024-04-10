Live
- Tisca Chopra’s stay-fit mantra: Eating well in small portions, exercising like the devil
- AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM's house, to launch 'Save Constitution' campaign
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
Just In
Ganesh Master to make directorial debut with ‘Goud Saab;’ Prabhas cousin as lead actor
In a significant development for Tollywood, renowned choreographer Ganesh Master has embarked on a new journey as a director.
In a significant development for Tollywood, renowned choreographer Ganesh Master has embarked on a new journey as a director. His maiden directorial venture, featuring debutant Virat Raj, cousin of pan-Indian star Prabhas and relative of the late actor Krishnam Raju garu, commenced its journey with a grand launch ceremony in Hyderabad.
The auspicious occasion saw the presence of maverick director Sukumar, who graced the pooja ceremony and unveiled the title of the film, "Goud Saab." Sukumar expressed his excitement about the storyline narrated by Ganesh Master, predicting that the movie is poised to become a sure-shot blockbuster.
"Goud Saab" is slated to be an out-and-out entertainer, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience. The film will be produced by SR Kalyanamandapam Raju, Kalvakota Venkata Ramana, and Catari Sai Krishna Karthik under the banner of Shrreepada Films, with Malleswari presenting it.
Adding to the anticipation, lyricist Vengi makes his debut as the music director for "Goud Saab," while RM Swamy takes charge as the cinematographer. Further details regarding the heroine and other aspects of the film will be unveiled at a later date.
With Ganesh Master at the helm, "Goud Saab" holds promise as a fresh addition to the Telugu film landscape, blending talent, creativity, and entertainment in equal measure. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project progresses towards its cinematic debut.