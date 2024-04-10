Ganesh Master to make directorial debut with ‘Goud Saab;’ Prabhas cousin as lead actor

In a significant development for Tollywood, renowned choreographer Ganesh Master has embarked on a new journey as a director. His maiden directorial venture, featuring debutant Virat Raj, cousin of pan-Indian star Prabhas and relative of the late actor Krishnam Raju garu, commenced its journey with a grand launch ceremony in Hyderabad.

The auspicious occasion saw the presence of maverick director Sukumar, who graced the pooja ceremony and unveiled the title of the film, "Goud Saab." Sukumar expressed his excitement about the storyline narrated by Ganesh Master, predicting that the movie is poised to become a sure-shot blockbuster.

"Goud Saab" is slated to be an out-and-out entertainer, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience. The film will be produced by SR Kalyanamandapam Raju, Kalvakota Venkata Ramana, and Catari Sai Krishna Karthik under the banner of Shrreepada Films, with Malleswari presenting it.

Adding to the anticipation, lyricist Vengi makes his debut as the music director for "Goud Saab," while RM Swamy takes charge as the cinematographer. Further details regarding the heroine and other aspects of the film will be unveiled at a later date.

With Ganesh Master at the helm, "Goud Saab" holds promise as a fresh addition to the Telugu film landscape, blending talent, creativity, and entertainment in equal measure. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project progresses towards its cinematic debut.