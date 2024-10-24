‘Gangster’ pre-release event garners attention

The pre-release event for Gangster, starring Chandrashekhar Rathod and Kaashvi Kanchan, was held grandly at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. The film, directed, produced, and led by Rathod, is set for an October 25th release. Actor Aakash Puri, the chief guest, praised the promotional content, calling it intriguing. Co-star Abhinav Janak highlighted the intense gang war depicted in the movie, promising a visually gripping experience. Rathod expressed gratitude for the support and described Gangster as his dream project. Produced by Wild Warrior Productions, Gangster is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

