Geetha Arts grabs a Malayalam film's remake rights

So many Malayalam films are now getting dubbed into Telugu and are gearing up to stream on the 'Aha' OTT app. The app doesn't have any hit original content but is mostly relying on the dubbed movies.

Meanwhile, Malayalam hit flicks like 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' and 'Kappela' are getting remade in Telugu.

Now, Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts have bought the remake rights of the recent Malayalam hit, 'Nayattu'. Director Martin Prakkat who helmed the original version has confirmed that his film's rights are acquired by Geetha Arts for the Telugu remake.

Nayattu features Jojo George, Konchako Boban, and Nimisha Sajan in the lead roles. The film was released in April on Netflix and has become a very big hit at the box office.

The details of the Telugu remake are currently kept under wraps. More details will be out soon.