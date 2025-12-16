Geetha Film Distributors Releasing Mohanlal’s Epic Saga ‘Vrusshabha’ in Telugu; Roars into Cinemas on December 25

The prestigious Geetha Film Distributors, known for releasing blockbuster films like ‘Kantara’, ‘Viduthalai’, ‘Chaava’, and ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’, along with many other Telugu super hits, is now bringing the highly anticipated film ‘Vrusshabha’, starring the complete actor Mohanlal, to Telugu audiences. With the involvement of this leading distribution house, anticipation around the film has reached new heights. This period film promises audiences a cinematic spectacle like never before.

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, ‘Vrusshabha’ is a sweeping saga of love, destiny, and vengeance, exploring the unbreakable bond between a father and son.

Announcing this exciting development, the makers unveiled a powerful poster featuring Mohanlal in two different looks. Geetha Film Distributors is planning a grand release for the film. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with releases planned in Hindi and Kannada as well, ‘Vrusshabha’ is set to be one of the most memorable cinematic events of 2025. Worldwide Release: December 25, 2025.

The previously unveiled teaser introduced audiences to Mohanlal in a commanding avatar as a warrior king, carrying the powerful message, “When Destiny Calls, Blood Must Answer.” With the evocative tagline “Reborn Love – A Love So Strong, It Defies Death,” the teaser impressed cinema lovers nationwide, ending with a dramatic transition between the past and present that left audiences intrigued by the story’s dual worlds.

Starring Mohanlal alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, ‘Vrusshabha’ also features a strong ensemble cast, with more names to be announced. The film features music by Sam CS, sound design by Resul Pookutty, dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik, and high-octane action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil.

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Abishek S. Vyas Studios, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S. Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, ‘Vrusshabha’ is an epic action cinematic journey that explores the emotional bond between a father and son. The film blends action, drama, and visual spectacle with deeply moving storytelling.