Get Ready For A Retro Mass Song From Sharwanand And Sreenu Vaitla’s George Krish

Tollywood’s ‘Pongal’ Star Sharwanand is in the peak stage of his career after bagging two back-to-back blockbusters with Naari Naari Naduma Murari and Biker. And now, he is gearing up for another Pongal release ‘George Krish’. This time, he teamed up with ‘Comedy Ka Boss’ Sreenu Vaitla and is all set to deliver a hilarious ride on the big screens.

As the popular filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla is hoping make a perfect comeback with this movie, sources state that he planned shooting schedule with minimal wastage of time and resources. Speculations also state that the first half of the movie has been locked, barring the songs while the team is also confident after witnessing the hilarious sequences of the movie.

Going with the latest updates of this movie, the current schedule features a retro-themed song, while the entire shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of December so that the makers can have enough time to promote the movie.

Of late, the makers also teased about the first single through social media and treated the netizens.

RETRO VIBES. MASS BEATS. ENTERTAINMENT UNLIMITED! 🔥🎶 A high-energy RETRO MASS SONG shoot is underway for #GeorgeKrish! 💥🕺 Our Captain of Entertainment, @SreenuVaitla , and Charming Star @ImSharwanand are gearing up for a FULL-ON SANKRANTHI FUN FEAST! ❤️‍🔥 IN CINEMAS ~ JANUARY 14, 2027 🪁 @AnilSunkara1 @VaranasiManasa @Kishore_atv @aj_Sunkara @kvguhan @anuprubens @artkolla @amarreddy0827 @Gopimohan @NanduSavirigana @adityamusic @AKentsofficial #SSS1 — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) October 23, 2026

This post reads, “RETRO VIBES. MASS BEATS. ENTERTAINMENT UNLIMITED! A high-energy RETRO MASS SONG shoot is underway for #GeorgeKrish! Our Captain of Entertainment, @SreenuVaitla, and Charming Star @ImSharwanand are gearing up for a FULL-ON SANKRANTHI FUN FEAST! IN CINEMAS ~ JANUARY 14, 2027”.

This movie is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.