Get Ready for a Suspenseful Adventure

The movie "Writer Padmabhushan" stars Suhas and Tina Shilpraj and is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sarath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar under the banners of Chai Biscuit Films and Lahari Films. The film is directed by Shanmukha Prashant and is set to release on February 3rd.

In a recent statement, director Shanmukha Prashanth spoke about the film's features, revealing that it is a family entertainer with a suspenseful twist. He shared that he has a long-standing friendship with Suhas, which inspired the story. The film follows the journey of the hero, a librarian who also writes a book and dreams of becoming a writer. The director described the story as interesting and a mix of humor and suspense.



Shanmukha Prashanth also mentioned that the film is influenced by the works of directors like EVV and Srinu Vaitla, who are known for their humor-filled films. He promises that "Writer Padmabhushan" will be a movie that will be enjoyed by all, and that he has another project in the works that he will announce soon.

