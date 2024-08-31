‘Ghatikachalam’ first look creates buzz

The upcoming film Ghatikachalam stars Nikhil Devada in the lead role, with M.C. Raju producing and writing the movie under the Oasis Entertainment banner. Directed by Amar Kamepalli, the film is set to deliver an intense suspense thriller.



The title and first look of Ghatikachalam were unveiled today, showcasing Nikhil Devada in two contrasting appearances—one portraying innocence and the other intensity. This dual depiction is creating significant buzz and heightening anticipation for the film.

The cast includes notable actors such as ETV Prabhakar, Arvika Gupta, Jogi Naidu, Sanjay Roy Chura, and Durga Devi. With its gripping storyline and intriguing character portrayals, Ghatikachalam is poised to captivate audiences when it releases in theaters soon.