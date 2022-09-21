Godfather: The Lyrical Video Of Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan's 'Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar' Is Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans with Mohanraja's Godfather movie soon which is the remake of the blockbuster movie Lucifer. To get it the right Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan for a prominent role. Off late, they also dropped the "Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar…" audio but missed the lyrical video due to some technical reasons. Now, they dropped the lyrical video too and made the day for all the fans of Megastar.

Music director SS Thaman also shared the lyrical video of "Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar…" song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "#thaarmaarthakkarMaar is here On Screens this Is goona lit more Our Dear #MegaStar @KChiruTweets #Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Speakers On".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all amazing and showcased Chiru and Salman Khan in modish avatars chilling out for the song. Even a few glimpses of their shoot time and practise sessions with dance director Prabhudeva are also shown in the videos.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Murali Sharma's voiceover, he doles out that Chiranjeevi stays away from politics for 20 years and suddenly makes his re-entry and gains immense popularity in people in the last six years. Then Nayanthara is seen saying that, she never cares about people but he shouldn't come hinting about Chiranjeevi's arrival. But Satyadev orders his men to kill him. Then suddenly, Chiru enters the scene with style and looked great in the salt-pepper appeal. In the end, Salman Khan makes his entry and calls Chiru as his elder brother! So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather brings a change in the reel politics with his entry in the movie! Chiru also announced the release date of Godfather and it will hit the big screens on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.



