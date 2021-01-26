Good news for Ravi Teja fans

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy working on the shoot of his next film Khiladi. Meanwhile, his film Krack is back in the discussions. The movie released during Sankranthi and became a big hit. The film was initially supposed to hit the screens on the 29th of this month but it was now postponed to February 5th. Aha took this decision to support the theatrical run of the film.

"We, at aha, believe that we are a part of the cinema ecosystem and we will always be there to support the industry in every possible way. With that in mind, we have decided to postpone the release of KRACK by a week to February 5. aha wishes actors Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, director Gopichandh Malineni, producer Tagore Madhu and the exhibitors and distributors of the film a continued successful run at the BO," the statement read.

We have to wait few more days to witness Krack on Aha Video. Stay tuned to us for more updates