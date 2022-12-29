Goodachari 2 Teaser Announcement: Adivi Sesh's G2 'Pre-Vision' Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is now basking in the success of HIT 2 and Major movies. 2022 has given him enough attention and made him bag two back-to-back hits to his kitty. It is also known that the sequel of his blockbuster movie Goodachari is on cards and off late, the young hero made a big announcement by unveiling the teaser launch date of this action entertainer. The makers shared a small glimpse on their Twitter page and created hype on social media.

Even Adivi Sesh also shared the promo and treated all his fans… Take a look!

#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year ❤️ An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121 You will know what I mean when you see our "Pre Vision" Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys 🔥#Goodachari2 pic.twitter.com/WkZ46elqJ2 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 29, 2022

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121. You will know what I mean when you see our "Pre Vision" Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys #Goodachari2".

The 'Pre-Vision' of Goodachari 2 aka G2 will be launched on 9th January, 2023 in both New Delhi and Mumbai cities. The promo showcased Sesh from the back side and he sported in a suit holding a rifle!

Even director Vinay also shared his happiness on his Instagram page jotting down, "Goodachari 2. Very very excited and can't wait to show you all the vision of G2 on 9th January. Stay tuned for the big reveal".

Well, G2 will be directed Vinay Kumar and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.