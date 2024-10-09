Gopichand talks about ‘Viswam;’ describes as perfect festival film

Macho Star Gopichand opened up about his much-awaited film “Viswam,” directed by Srinu Vaitla. The movie, set for a grand release on October 11, has already generated significant buzz. Here’s what Gopichand had to say about the film, his role, and his experience working with Srinu Vaitla.

What was your reaction when Srinu Vaitla narrated the story of Viswam to you?

We had been planning to work together for a while. Srinu narrated a few storylines earlier, and while they were good, they didn’t quite click. Then he came up with the concept of Viswam. The storyline, the graph, everything seemed just right. He took around seven months to fine-tune it to his style, and what we now have is a fantastic blend of action, comedy, and entertainment that’s entirely his mark.

What elements of the movie excited you the most during filming?

Working with Srinu Vaitla itself is exciting. He’s so dedicated—24 hours, it's just the movie for him. He never loses his cool and knows exactly how to get the best performance out of an actor by making you feel comfortable. The entertainment value in Viswam is off the charts. Some scenes had me laughing uncontrollably, and I even had to apologize to fellow actors because I couldn’t stop laughing during the takes!

The train episode is what everyone are eager about, can you tell us more about it?

Yes, Srinu Vaitla is known for his iconic train episode in Venky, so there are definitely going to be comparisons. But the Viswam train sequence stands out in its own way. It’s filled with humor, action, and even some tension. The cast—Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Pragathi—did a fabulous job, making it an unforgettable part of the film.

What can you tell us about your co-star, Kavya Thapar?

Kavya Thapar has done an incredible job. Her character travels with mine throughout the film, and she’s portrayed it very well. It’s her first big role, but she handled it like a pro. Her chemistry with the rest of the cast is spot on.

Why should audience come to theatre for ‘Viswam’?

Viswam is a perfect festival movie—clean, fun, and full of entertainment. It’s the kind of film where you’ll be laughing non-stop for two hours. The whole family can sit together and enjoy it. I’m confident the audience will love it just as much as we did while making it!