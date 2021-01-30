Gopichand with Chiranjeevi & Balakrishna

Gopichand Malineni is the successful director on-demand now. The sensational filmmaker directed Krack which became a big hit at the box-office. He has been getting a lot of interesting opportunities of which a film with Balakrishna is one. Apart from Balakrishna's film, Gopichand Malineni is also busy working on another script with Chiranjeevi on his mind for the lead actor role.

Gopichand Malineni recently met Megastar Chiranjeevi and the actor heaped praises on his direction skills. Chiranjeevi promised a film to Gopichand and pushed him to come up with a script. However, Gopichand's current focus will be on a film with Balakrishna Nandamuri. Only after wrapping up the film, the actor will work on Chiranjeevi's film.

By the time Gopichand is ready, Chiranjeevi will wrap up his current commitments. Chiranjeevi is now busy with the Lucifer remake, Vedalam remake, and an untitled film with Bobby.