‘Gopichand32’ regular shoot begins in Italy

Director Sreenu Vaitla’s new film with Macho Star Gopichand was announced recently and the muhurtham ceremony was also held on the same day. Well-known distributor and exhibitor Venu Donepudi is venturing into production with the movie to be mounted on a grand scale under the banner Chitralayam Studios, with first-class production and technical standards.

Wishing director Sreenu Vaitla a very Happy Birthday, the makers released a special video where the director can be seen scouting some amazing locations in Matera, South Italy where the first shooting schedule begins. The production part of this high-voltage actioner started from today.

The most part of the movie will be shot in some striking locations in different foreign countries. Gopi Mohan who was associated with various blockbusters of Sreenu Vaitla has written the screenplay. KV Guhan will crank the camera, whereas Chaitan Bharadwaj will helm the music department. The film’s heroine and other details will be revealed soon.

https://youtu.be/54GBN7D6NYQ?si=moZBcZlzsgI1NtE4