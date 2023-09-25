Live
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and more on discounts
- For the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan held across the state
- Relief for Mukhtar Ansari, Allahabad HC accepts bail plea
- Education Ministry, AICTE & Microsoft partner to equip Indian students with skills
Just In
‘Gopichand32’ regular shoot begins in Italy
Director Sreenu Vaitla’s new film with Macho Star Gopichand was announced recently and the muhurtham ceremony was also held on the same day
Director Sreenu Vaitla’s new film with Macho Star Gopichand was announced recently and the muhurtham ceremony was also held on the same day. Well-known distributor and exhibitor Venu Donepudi is venturing into production with the movie to be mounted on a grand scale under the banner Chitralayam Studios, with first-class production and technical standards.
Wishing director Sreenu Vaitla a very Happy Birthday, the makers released a special video where the director can be seen scouting some amazing locations in Matera, South Italy where the first shooting schedule begins. The production part of this high-voltage actioner started from today.
The most part of the movie will be shot in some striking locations in different foreign countries. Gopi Mohan who was associated with various blockbusters of Sreenu Vaitla has written the screenplay. KV Guhan will crank the camera, whereas Chaitan Bharadwaj will helm the music department. The film’s heroine and other details will be revealed soon.
https://youtu.be/54GBN7D6NYQ?si=moZBcZlzsgI1NtE4