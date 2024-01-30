Live
Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ set for theatrical release on Maha Shivaratri
The promotional activities for the unique action entertainer “Bhimaa,” starring the macho star Gopichand, recently commenced with the unveiling of the First Look. The video captivated audiences with its spectacular visuals, introducing Gopichand as a formidable cop. The First Look received an overwhelming response, setting the stage for anticipation. Directed by popular Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, “Bhimaa” marks his Telugu debut and is produced lavishly by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. In a recent development, the film’s release date was announced alongside a brand new poster featuring Gopichand in a ferocious police avatar. “Bhimaa” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8th, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, making it an ideal release date for a mass movie poised to capitalize on the festival holiday.
Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma play the leading female roles in the movie. Swamy J Gowda handles cinematography duties, with music composed by Ravi Basrur, renowned for his work on “Salaar.” The production design is overseen by Ramana Vanka, with Thammiraju serving as the editor. Kiran works as the online editor, while Ajju Mahakali contributes dialogues to the screenplay. The film boasts action sequences choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravi Varma, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences.