Gripping Poster Of 'O Pitta Katha'

Another interesting and captivating story is ready to hit the big screens. Yes… Titled as 'O Pitta Katha', this movie is making the movie buffs to eye on it with its attracting and gripping poster.

Tollywood well-known character artist Brahmaji is introducing his son Sanjay as the hero with this movie. This movie is directed by Chandu Muddu and is produced by Bhavya Creations banner. It has Vishanth, Nitya and Brahmaji in other important roles.

The interesting first look poster of this movie is unveiled by ace director Trivikram on the occasion of Republic Day a few hours ago… Have a look!

Here's the first look of my son's movie#Opittakatha @SanjayKOfficial ..hope you guys like it and please give your love and blessings to him 🙏🏼 nd Thank uu Trivikram garu..🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼@BhavyaCreations pic.twitter.com/qV0bQQlZbg — BRAHMAJI (@actorbrahmaji) January 26, 2020

This poster has an old Ambassador car showing off 3 types of teacups one with ultra-posh in café coffee day type, the second one in steel glass and finally the third one in a road-side tea stall glass. These three glasses represent the characters of Krish, Venkata Lakshmi and Prabhu making the viewers understand the status of these three roles.

Well, having a tag line of 'It's A Long Story', this movie has caught the eyeballs of viewers and impressed with its first look itself.