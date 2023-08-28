Gunasekhar reveals story behind ‘Chudalani Vundhi’ title

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster hit “Chudalani Vundhi” completed 25 years. Gunasekhar directed this flick, which has Soundarya and Anjala Jhaveri as the female leads. Ashwini Dutt produced the film under the banner of Vyjayanthi Films. Gunasekhar participated in an interview recently where he spoke about the film.

The anchor questioned the director as to how a soft title like Chudalani Vundhi can be apt for someone like Chiranjeevi. Gunasekhar said that he didn’t name the film and revealed that it was Chiranjeevi who suggested the title.

Gunasekhar said that he thought of naming the film either Calcutta or Kaalika. “We were looking for different titles, and once Megastar told me that I should go for a title like “Sogasu Chuda Tharama” since this is an action film with a class touch. He me if ‘Chudalani Vundhi’ would be a good title. I was nervous if that title would be apt for Megastar’s image. Everyone said it is different, and hence, we went ahead with the same,” noted Gunsekhar.