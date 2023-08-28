Live
- AIIMS, SRM-AP sign MoU to enhance collaboration
- Govt sets up panel to probe alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
- Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visits residential school
- Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- YSRCP to complain to SEC over bogus votes
- Delhi's Preparations For G20 Summit: Aesthetic Upgrades And Infrastructure Enhancements
- NGOs receiving foreign fund to face stringent verification: HC
- Rape and murder of Soujanya: Udupi activist seeks divine help through Urulu seve
- Bengaluru voted best place to live, but denizens reel under inflation
- New ‘elevated walkway’ ready for passengers at Kempegowda International Airport
Just In
Gunasekhar reveals story behind ‘Chudalani Vundhi’ title
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster hit “Chudalani Vundhi” completed 25 years.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster hit “Chudalani Vundhi” completed 25 years. Gunasekhar directed this flick, which has Soundarya and Anjala Jhaveri as the female leads. Ashwini Dutt produced the film under the banner of Vyjayanthi Films. Gunasekhar participated in an interview recently where he spoke about the film.
The anchor questioned the director as to how a soft title like Chudalani Vundhi can be apt for someone like Chiranjeevi. Gunasekhar said that he didn’t name the film and revealed that it was Chiranjeevi who suggested the title.
Gunasekhar said that he thought of naming the film either Calcutta or Kaalika. “We were looking for different titles, and once Megastar told me that I should go for a title like “Sogasu Chuda Tharama” since this is an action film with a class touch. He me if ‘Chudalani Vundhi’ would be a good title. I was nervous if that title would be apt for Megastar’s image. Everyone said it is different, and hence, we went ahead with the same,” noted Gunsekhar.