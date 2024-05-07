Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency: Ahead of polls, RWAs tap party bosses for redressal of long-pending problems

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for the general elections, resident welfare associations (RWAs) of Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency are meeting state presidents of each political party and also MP aspirants seeking their assurances in addressing various issues (emphasising on improving infrastructure and road connectivity) and urging them to include the citizens’ manifesto items in their parliamentary manifesto.

According to the RWAs, Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency citizens have been grappling with insufficient infrastructure, including roads, public transportation and basic amenities for several years.

The key aspirants of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency include – BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, Congress candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy and BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy. They are leaving no stone unturned to reach the locals in every nook and corner of the segment. During a recent meeting, the RWAs handed over their pleas to Malkajgiri Lok Sabha BJP and Congress candidates.

These citizens’ manifestos highlight concerns such as the construction of the 5.320 km double decker corridor, improved MMTS Phase II, Metro corridors for better connectivity, construction of pending Road over Bridges (ROBs) and Road under Bridges (RUBs), etc. Also, the constituency sees traffic bottlenecks across major parts of Greater Hyderabad, hindering the smooth movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters.

B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “Once again, we RWAs have prepared a citizens’ manifesto – just like what we have done for the last Assembly election. Despite being the largest parliamentary constituency, Malkajgiri is neglected in all spheres. To bring the issues at the forefront, we are submitting them to the state presidents of each political party to include them in their parliamentary manifesto.”

Robin Zaccheus, a resident of Malkajgiri constituency, said, “Malkajgiri is the largest constituency in Hyderabad. The fact of the matter is, for the past 10 years, the constituency lacked development, unlike other Hyderabad constituencies. Many projects in this segment have not seen the light of the day, whether RK Puram Bridge or the construction of ROBs or RUBs. Another core issue is MMTS. Despite the Central government having released the funds, the project is done to some extent but it is not up to the mark. We want it to be improved.”