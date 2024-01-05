‘Guntur Kaaram’ clears censor; locks runtime

The completion of censor formalities for "Guntur Kaaram" and receiving a U/A certificate builds up anticipation for this highly anticipated film starring Superstar Mahesh Babu. The U/A certification is in line with most of Mahesh Babu's recent films, indicating a broad appeal to audiences.





The announcement of a run-time of 159 minutes (2 hours and 39 minutes) gives fans an idea of the duration of the cinematic experience they can expect. With the censor process now completed, the film is set to go on a blockbuster run, as suggested by producer Naga Vamsi.



Directed by Trivikram, "Guntur Kaaram" features Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female leads. Produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Haasine Creations, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. The announcement that advance bookings can now be opened in India adds to the excitement, allowing fans to secure their seats for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

As the release date approaches on 12th January, fans and the industry will be eager to see how "Guntur Kaaram" performs at the box office and the reception it receives from audiences.