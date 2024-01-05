Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
‘Guntur Kaaram’ clears censor; locks runtime
The completion of censor formalities for "Guntur Kaaram" and receiving a U/A certificate builds up anticipation for this highly anticipated film starring Superstar Mahesh Babu
The completion of censor formalities for "Guntur Kaaram" and receiving a U/A certificate builds up anticipation for this highly anticipated film starring Superstar Mahesh Babu. The U/A certification is in line with most of Mahesh Babu's recent films, indicating a broad appeal to audiences.
The announcement of a run-time of 159 minutes (2 hours and 39 minutes) gives fans an idea of the duration of the cinematic experience they can expect. With the censor process now completed, the film is set to go on a blockbuster run, as suggested by producer Naga Vamsi.
Directed by Trivikram, "Guntur Kaaram" features Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female leads. Produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Haasine Creations, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. The announcement that advance bookings can now be opened in India adds to the excitement, allowing fans to secure their seats for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.
As the release date approaches on 12th January, fans and the industry will be eager to see how "Guntur Kaaram" performs at the box office and the reception it receives from audiences.