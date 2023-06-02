Guntur Kaaram glimpse sets all-time record

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” first glimpse is getting a sensational response in social media platforms. The glimpse has impressed both fans and neutral audiences as Trivikram showcased Mahesh in a massy way.



The makers have now announced that the glimpse created an all-time record with over 25 million real-time views in 24 hours on Youtube. Also, it is trending at the first position on Youtube. Well, this is what happens when Superstar and Wizard of Words come together.

Produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) under the banner of Haarika and Haasine creations banner, the biggie has Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela as the female leads. The man in form Thaman is composing the tunes.







