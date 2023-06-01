‘Guntur Kaaram’ next big update will be on this date

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are enjoying the glimpse of the actor’s next film “Guntur Kaaram.” Directed by Trivikram, wizard of words, the movie is being promoted as a family entertainer laced with action elements. There are huge expectations around this flick.



Producer Naga Vamsi has thanked one and all for the incredible response to the glimpse and revealed that the next big update about the movie would arrive on August 9th, which marks the protagonist’s birthday. Pooja Hegde is once again pairing up with Mahesh Babu after “Maharshi.” Happening beauty Sreeleela plays the other female lead.

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) of Haarika and Haasine creations banner is producing “Guntur Kaaram” on a huge scale. Successful music director Thaman is composing tunes for this action entertainer. The movie will open in cinemas on January 13, 2024.