GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ gears up for grand release; pre-release event held

GV Prakash Kumar, a renowned composer-turned-actor, is all set to enthrall audiences with Kingston, a first-of-its-kind sea adventure fantasy film. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the movie features GV Prakash and Divyabharathi as the lead pair, reuniting after their hit film Bachelor. Produced by GV Prakash’s Parallel Universe Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, the film is slated for release on March 7 in both Tamil and Telugu.

A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, attended by actor Nithiin, directors Venky Kudumula and Venky Atluri, and producer Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers. Nithiin praised the film’s trailer, calling it "visually stunning" and expressed excitement for the film's unique concept. "This is the first sea fantasy adventure thriller, and I strongly believe it will be a visual feast," he said.

Addressing GV Prakash, Nithiin humorously asked how he manages multiple films and music compositions while consistently delivering hit songs. Prakash modestly responded, "There’s no secret—I just work every day." He also spoke about Kingston being his dream project, emphasizing that it is not influenced by Hollywood films but is an original attempt at high-standard fantasy storytelling.

Producer Ravi Shankar lauded the film’s quality, stating that Kingston offers visuals never seen before in Indian cinema. Directors Venky Atluri and Venky Kudumula also praised the film’s CGI, storytelling, and GV Prakash’s versatility.