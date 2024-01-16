Live
- IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza
- BJP Contested MLA distributes kites amid Sankranti in Secunderabad cantonment
- Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
- Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari
- 110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur
- Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception
- Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman
- Centre imposes 50% export duty on molasses
Just In
‘Hanu-Man’ collections crosses Telugu biggies in USA
The Telugu blockbuster "Hanu-Man," released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2024, has achieved remarkable success, earning widespread acclaim for its performance at the box office.
The Telugu blockbuster "Hanu-Man," released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2024, has achieved remarkable success, earning widespread acclaim for its performance at the box office. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role and directed by Prasanth Varma, the film has broken records previously held by prominent Telugu releases.
In North America, "Hanu-Man" secured an impressive $525K gross on its first Monday. Notably, its Monday collection surpassed that of Rajamouli’s "RRR" and "Baahubali," as well as Allu Arjun-Trivikram’s "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Within just 4 days of release, the film crossed the $3 million mark in the USA, prompting the addition of more screens in North America and setting the stage for new collection records.
The star-studded cast of "Hanu-Man," including Amrita Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, and others in pivotal roles, has contributed to the film’s allure. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film features a captivating musical score crafted by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.