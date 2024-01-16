‘Hanu-Man’ collections crosses Telugu biggies in USA

The Telugu blockbuster "Hanu-Man," released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2024, has achieved remarkable success, earning widespread acclaim for its performance at the box office. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role and directed by Prasanth Varma, the film has broken records previously held by prominent Telugu releases.

In North America, "Hanu-Man" secured an impressive $525K gross on its first Monday. Notably, its Monday collection surpassed that of Rajamouli’s "RRR" and "Baahubali," as well as Allu Arjun-Trivikram’s "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Within just 4 days of release, the film crossed the $3 million mark in the USA, prompting the addition of more screens in North America and setting the stage for new collection records.

The star-studded cast of "Hanu-Man," including Amrita Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, and others in pivotal roles, has contributed to the film’s allure. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film features a captivating musical score crafted by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.