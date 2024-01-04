‘Hanu-Man’ is our 3-year hard work: Producer K Niranjan Reddy

'Hanu-Man' is poised to be a landmark release as the first Indian original superhero movie from Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe. Starring Teja Sajja, the film has generated tremendous anticipation globally with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Produced ambitiously by K Niranjan Reddy on Primeshow Entertainment, with Chaitanya presenting the film, 'Hanu-Man' is set for a grand worldwide release on January 12, aligning with Hanuman Sankranti.

Speaking about the film, producer K Niranjan Reddy highlighted the special features of 'Hanu-Man' and discussed the experience of making his debut film. He expressed happiness and pride in creating a movie on such a grand scale and emphasized the film's unique genre, combining superhero elements with socio-fantasy.

The producer credited director Prashanth Varma's vision for the film's popularity, mentioning that the story's appeal extends to a global audience. Reddy stressed the importance of establishing a franchise in Indian cinema, comparing it to the successful Marvel and DC franchises. He revealed the film's impressive business, anticipating a long run in theaters based on strong content.

Addressing concerns about the Sankranti competition with several other releases, Reddy expressed confidence in the film's success, emphasizing that 'Hanu-Man' is designed for a sustained run rather than a focus on initial days.

Asked about his participation in upcoming projects within Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe, Reddy confirmed his commitment and mentioned that future films from their banner would be content-based.

Regarding VFX, Reddy lauded the amazing quality in 'Hanu-Man,' stating that the output aligns with Prashanth Varma's vision. He expressed excitement about the film, assuring that the audience would find it ten times more amazing than the trailer.

Responding to inquiries about theater allocations, Reddy stressed the hard work invested in 'Hanu-Man' over three years, noting the exceptional response to promotional content. He urged theaters to recognize the film's scale and buzz, considering it a special release for the Sankranti season.

With high expectations and a unique storyline, 'Hanu-Man' is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian superhero genre, marking a milestone in Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe.