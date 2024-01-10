‘Hanu-Man’ premiere shows tickets sold out as hot cakes

"Hanu-Man" emerges as one of the most highly anticipated Sankranthi releases, with the filmmakers effectively building significant excitement around the movie. The superhero spectacle is all set to grace the big screens on January 12, 2024, and audiences are eagerly looking forward to the cinematic experience.



This pan-Indian production has planned numerous paid premiere shows not only in Hyderabad but also in key locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has already generated immense interest in Hyderabad, where over 40 premiere shows are already sold out, creating a buzz for the cinematic extravaganza scheduled for tomorrow.

Teja Sajja leads the cast, with Amrita Aiyer portraying his love interest. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment and presented by Smt. Chaitanya, the musical composition of the film is a collaborative effort by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. As the anticipation continues to build, "Hanu-Man" promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience, making it a noteworthy release during the festive season.