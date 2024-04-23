Hanuman Jayanthi special: Prasanth Varma unveils new poster of ‘Jai Hanuman’

Prasanth Varma, the visionary director behind the blockbuster hit "HanuMan," is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming epic adventure, "Jai Hanuman." As a sequel to the widely acclaimed "HanuMan," this new installment promises to take viewers on another exhilarating journey through the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Marking the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, Prasanth Varma unveiled a striking new poster for "Jai Hanuman." The poster showcases Lord Hanuman standing boldly on a cliff, wielding a mighty mace, while a fierce dragon looms in the background, breathing fire. This imagery hints at the thrilling and visually stunning experience that awaits audiences.





Notably, "Jai Hanuman" will introduce dragons to the Indian screen for the first time, promising an unparalleled cinematic spectacle. With top-end VFX and cutting-edge technical expertise, Prasanth Varma aims to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights.



In a groundbreaking move, "Jai Hanuman" will be released in IMAX 3D, offering viewers an immersive and larger-than-life journey into the world of Hanuman. While IMAX screens are currently unavailable in Telugu states, fans have expressed their eagerness for Prasanth Varma and the team to consider setting up IMAX screens for the ultimate viewing experience.

The announcement of "Jai Hanuman" comes as Prasanth Varma and the team celebrate the 100-day milestone of "HanuMan," which catapulted the director to nationwide acclaim. With anticipation building for the sequel, audiences can expect another epic adventure filled with action, mythology, and breathtaking visuals.

Further details about "Jai Hanuman," including casting updates and production details, are eagerly awaited. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the PVCU, Prasanth Varma's visionary storytelling continues to redefine Indian cinema and set new benchmarks for cinematic excellence.







