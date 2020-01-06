Happy Birthday, AR Rahman!

AR Rahman who is often called as Mozart of Madras is one of the legendary music composers we have in our country today. Having made his debut with the film Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, Rahman made a unique mark of his in the field of music. Irrespective of the success and failure, the music composer developed a cult fan base for his music and songs.

When the music industry is flowing in a particular pattern, Rahman changed the entire dynamics of the same by experimenting with new sounds, voices and unique instrumentation as well as orchestration. Rahman won a lot of regional and national awards but bagging an Oscar for the film Slumdog Millionaire made him a celebrated music composer of India.

There is a generation that Rahman inspired by his music and stands out as the best. Having born as Dileep Kumar, he later became Alla Rakha Rahman. Rahman worked with a lot of music directors on hundreds of movies, before making his debut as a composer. The music director celebrates his birthday today and we extend our best wishes to him on this occasion.