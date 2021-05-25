Happy Birthday Rao Ramesh: The Makers Of Maha Samudram Movie Unveil The Character Poster Of 'Gooni Babji'

Today being the 53rd birthday of popular Tollywood actor Rao Ramesh, the makers of his movies are treating his fans by unveiling the character posters. We have already witnessed the new poster of the KGF Chapter 2 movie. Rao Ramesh will be essaying the role of a CBI officer in that most awaited movie. Off late, the makers of Sharwanand starrer Maha Samudram also unveiled Rao Ramesh's character poster through their Twitter page.

In this poster, Rao Ramesh is seen as 'Guni Babji' all dressed up in a printed shirt and casual pants. According to the name, he is seen lifting his right shoulder to get that 'Guni' effect. The makers also wrote, "Wishing the Incredibly Versatile Actor #RaoRamesh garu a Very Happy Birthday! Introducing him as #GooniBabji from our #MahaSamudram".



His intense looks along with the shipyard background made this poster worth watching.



Speaking about the Maha Samudram movie, it is directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupati and is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainments banner.



Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari are the lead actresses while Jagapathi Babu and Kollywood star actor Siddharth are roped in to play important roles. Speaking about the technical crew, Raj Thota will handle the camera, Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director and Praveen KL is the editor.



Being an action entertainer, Maha Samudram movie will get released on 19th August, 2021. Along with this movie, Rao Ramesh is also having a half-a-dozen movies in his kitty being the busiest actor of Tollywood. He will also be seen in Pushpa, Khiladi, Narappa, Tuck Jagadish, Seetimaar, Jaguar, KGF Chapter 2, Easan and Saagasam movies.



Happy Birthday Rao Ramesh…





