Harassed Kanika Kapoor deletes coronavirus post from instagram

Bu now, you know that singer Kanika Kapoor was the first celebrity in India from Bollywood to test positive for covid19. After four days of suffering flu-like symptoms, Kanika got herself tested and confessed to have been contracted by the infection.

When the medical professionals traced her contact list, they tracked all those who had come in contact with her in recent days.

Despite the singer revealing about her coronavirus infection, the singer came in for heavy criticism for hiding her infection for long. Some even slammed her for being an irresponsible citizen. However, a few celebrities came in support for her.

The social media never spared her though. Several people even said she had something unforgivable. Unable to bear the social media harassment, the singer has now deleted her Coviid19 post. yes, Kanika Kapoor's Instagram post on coronavirus which had sparked furore has now been deleted.











