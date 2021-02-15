Harika & Vithika direct Noel's music video

Tollywood: Noel Sean is one of the popular singers in the Tollywood film industry. The singer cum actor is currently busy with a couple of private albums. Interestingly, he started a new song after coming out of Bigg Boss house. As per the buzz, Alekhya Harika and Vithika Sheru who was also part of the Bigg Boss TV show directed him in the song.



It is not revealed if they directed the complete song or a part of it, but a video posted on Vithika's Instagram profile hints at her directing Noel along with Harika. Harika was a part of Bigg Boss 4 with Noel but Vithika was a part of the third season of the Bigg Boss TV show.

Maradhe Maradhe is the name of the song and it looks like a decent budget has been spent on the same. Noel is also planning to come up with a couple of interesting films now, to cash the craze of the Bigg Boss TV show.