Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude: Ram Charan

The Mega family was filled with joy and celebration as actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed twins—a baby boy and a baby girl—at Apollo Hospital late last night. The happy news sparked celebrations across both the Konidela and Kamineni households, with fans and well-wishers pouring in congratulatory messages from across the country.

Sharing the heartfelt moment with his fans, Ram Charan took to social media to announce the arrival of the twins. In an emotional note, he expressed gratitude and happiness, stating that the family has been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl, and that welcoming three children into their lives has filled them with immense thankfulness. He also acknowledged the strength and support of the women in his life, thanking fans, family members, and well-wishers for standing by them at every step.

Ahead of the delivery, the couple had shared a serene family portrait that has since taken on special significance. Dressed in elegant all-black outfits, Ram Charan and Upasana appeared calm and composed, radiating warmth and quiet confidence. Upasana’s glowing presence in a flowing gown beautifully complemented Charan’s understated and poised look.

Adding a personal and endearing touch to the photograph, the couple’s two black dogs were seen seated on either side, completing a frame that reflected unity, love, and anticipation.

With the arrival of the twins, happiness has multiplied in the Mega family, marking a memorable new chapter for the star couple. A large number of fans have reportedly gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse and extend their wishes, while the film fraternity and admirers continue to shower the family with love and blessings.