HBD Boney Kapoor: This Ace Producer Thanks Dubai Government For Granting A Golden Visa To Him And His 4 Children

Bollywood's ace producer Boney Kapoor turned a year older and is celebrating his 66th birthday today… On this special day, the Dubai government has given him a special gift by granting a 'Golden Visa' to him and his 4 children Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney Kapoor shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page and thanked the Dubai government…

Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/vlVn5x6Bm1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) November 11, 2021

In these pics, we can witness Janhvi, Khushi along with their father receiving the Golden Visa from the officials. Boney Kapoor also wrote, "Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday @DXBMediaOffice".

Well, on this special day, Arjun Kapoor showered all his love on his dear father and wished him with a special note…

Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback childhood pic of his father along with him and sister Anshula Kapoor. He also wished him jotting down, "Being selfless isn't something one can be taught it's an in built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I've seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it's not easy being selfless & surviving... Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you Dad".

On the other hand, even Anshula Kapoor also shared a beautiful pic with her father and wished him on this special occasion…

Well, Khushi Kapoor also shared a throwback pic of her father Boney Kapoor with her mother Sridevi and wished with all love!

She wished her father tagging the pic, "Happy Birthday papa… love you the most".

Even Boney Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor also shared a family pic which has all three brothers and their mother and wished him with love!

Well, Boney Kapoor is enjoying his holiday with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Dubai on the occasion of his birthday!!!