HBD Pooja Hegde: Ram Charan Wishes His 'Neelambari' Sharing A Beautiful Poster From Acharya Movie

Tollywood's glam doll Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 31st birthday today and turned a year older… On this special day, she is receiving wonderful birthday wishes from all her fans and co-stars too. Well, as it is all known that Pooja is part of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja's Acharya movie, Charan dropped a special birthday poster on his Twitter page and showered birthday love on his dear 'Neelambari'…



Happy Birthday to our #Neelambari ! Have a great year ahead 🤗@hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/S5lhizIMhY — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 13, 2021

Pooja looked simply beautiful in this poster and is seen in all smiles. She sported in a simple yet elegant green half-saree and upped her look with a traditional appeal. Ram Charan wished Pooja writing, "Happy Birthday to our #Neelambari! Have a great year ahead @hegdepooja".

Acharya movie is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Acharya movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

On the other hand, even the makers of Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam movie also shared a beautiful poster on their Twitter pages and surprised the netizens…

Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of 'Perna' in this periodic love tale and looked outstanding in the poster… The birthday special poster showcased Pooja in a complete beautiful way as she wore a sleeveless white gown and was all in smiles.

They also wished Pooja jotting down, "The Queen of every heart! Here's wishing our #Prerana a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde".

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Prabhas will be seen as Vikramaditya while Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of Prerna in this love tale! This movie will hit the screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde… Stay happy and enjoy your day to the core!!!