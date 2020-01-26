Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The Krack Movie
Highlights

Happy birthday dear Mass Maharaja… We all are enjoying Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja to the core.

Happy birthday dear Mass Maharaja… We all are enjoying Ravi Teja's Disco Raja to the core. The amazing sci-fi plot along with hilarious comedy made this movie shine at the ticket windows. This VI Anand directorial showed us the new genre story on the big screens.

On the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday, whole social media is buzzing with birthday wishes. This made the makers of Ravi's next movie to release the title poster.

The makers have dropped the poster on the official Twitter page of this movie… Have a look!

This post has two images…The first one with the release date and the title 'Krack'. Ravi Teja is seen in a police avatar making the audience go gaga over him with his intense looks and ready to bang on in his own swag. The next one is the same image but without any logos on the poster.

Krack movie is being directed by Malineni Gopichand and is produced by Tagore Madhu under Sraswathi Film Divisions banner.

Krack movie will have a grand release on 8th May, 2020.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in Suryapet
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in...
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56, Shanghai Devastated
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56,...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna's Wild Dog


Top