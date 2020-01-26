HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…

Happy birthday dear Mass Maharaja… We all are enjoying Ravi Teja's Disco Raja to the core. The amazing sci-fi plot along with hilarious comedy made this movie shine at the ticket windows. This VI Anand directorial showed us the new genre story on the big screens.

On the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday, whole social media is buzzing with birthday wishes. This made the makers of Ravi's next movie to release the title poster.

The makers have dropped the poster on the official Twitter page of this movie… Have a look!

This post has two images…The first one with the release date and the title 'Krack'. Ravi Teja is seen in a police avatar making the audience go gaga over him with his intense looks and ready to bang on in his own swag. The next one is the same image but without any logos on the poster.

Krack movie is being directed by Malineni Gopichand and is produced by Tagore Madhu under Sraswathi Film Divisions banner.

Krack movie will have a grand release on 8th May, 2020.