HBD Samantha: Team Kushi Wished Her By Unveiling The Birthday Special Poster

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is celebrating her 36th birthday today and turned a year older. At present she is busy with Vijay Devarakonda's Kushi and Varun Dhawan's Citadel movies. She is all set to make her debut in Hollywood with 'Arrangements Of Love' movie. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Kushi' shared a special poster and wished her through social media…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Team #Kushi wishes the bundle of joy @Samanthaprabhu2, a very Happy Birthday. Keep spreading more kindness and happiness all around @TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @prawinpudi".

Sam looked all classy in the poster with all smiles sporting in a blue kurti wearing a tag! She is all happy carrying her laptop bag and the background seems lively showcasing a few kids!

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…

Samantha is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

