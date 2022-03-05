HBD Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: The First Look Posters From Her Upcoming Movies Hanu-Man And Aadhya Are Out

South-Indian ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all enjoying the best phase of her career and is busy with a handful of movies. Right from Kollywood to Tollywood, she is all having a bunch of interesting movies in her kitty. Today is a special day for all her fans as she is celebrating her 36th birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of her next movies Hanu-Man, Aadhya and Yashoda shared the first look posters on social media…



Varalaxmi also shared the first look posters of her upcoming movies and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Kollywood's ace actor Arya unveiled the first look poster of Aadya movie and showcased this ace actress in a sportswoman appeal… She is seen drenched in the rain and that too in the ground holding the football. He also wrote, "Here's the stunning first look of @varusarath5 's #Aadya, glad to unveil this title and First look..Happy birthday varu ,keep rocking!! Best wishes to the entire team".

Coming to Samantha starrer Yashoda movie, Varalaxmi is roped in to play a prominent character…

Along with sharing the birthday special poster, they also wished her jotting down, "Team Yashoda wishes their #Madhubala, the extremely talented @varusarath5 garu a Happiest Birthday! A multilingual film produced by @krishnasivalenk". She is all essaying the role of Madhubala in this thriller.

Varalaxmi looked cool in the modish attire and the poster was worth watching with all the dark picturesque background. Yashoda movie is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. It has Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Yashoda, Unni Mukundan as Gautham, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in the prominent roles.

Finally, it's the turn of Hanu-Man movie… This poster is all stunning and raised the expectations on the movie.

Director Prashant Varma shared the first look poster of Varalaxmi and introduced her as 'Anjamma' from the movie… She looked terrific in the bridal avatar holding a bunch of coconuts with anguish appeal.

Director Prashant Varma promised all the Tollywood audience that they will experience a new cinematic universe with the 'Hanu-Man – The Origin' movie. Even the recently released title motion poster also looked extravagant showing off the picturesque snow mountains and an ancient crown filled with tribal paintings. Hanu-Man movie is being produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.