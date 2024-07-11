Live
- World Population Day: Understanding Its Significance and Celebrations
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
- Ragging strictly banned at BITS
- Rising workloads lead to employees prioritising skills growth, adopt AI
At the puraskar Nandi Awards ceremony held in Hyderabad, Kavya Keerthi won the Nandi Award for her performance in the film Hello Baby.
Kavya Keerthi mentioned that the support of her team was crucial in achieving this award for her exceptional performance in Hello Baby, the world's first film to feature a solo character with Hacking.
Producer Kandregula Adinarayana stated that making a film with a solo character is a very challenging task. He believed from the moment the story was written that it would win prestigious awards, which is why he took the initiative to make this film.
The award was presented by Mana Film Chamber of Commerce Chairman Rajendra, along with Maharshi Raghava, actress Srivani, and actor Karthikeya.
